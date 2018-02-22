Report: Real Madrid interested in Juve star midfielder

From Spain-the voice of Real Madrid's interest in Miralem Pjanic is reportedly growing louder. According to Don Balon, there would be an offer of 60 million euros for the Bosnian national. It’s very difficult to see Juventus offloading their midfielder, but a lofty offer could bring pause at the very least.



Miralem has continued his football ascendency after making the switch from Roma to Juventus. His playmaking ability has been instrumental to the Bianconeri’s success this season, which would make the chances of them selling highly unlikely.



However, there is one factor that could blur the situation. Coach Max Allegri has yet to declare whether or not he will be staying in Turin next season. Coaching changes often bring about roster changes and player uncertainty in a new project, which might be the only way Pjanic would leave the Italian giants.

