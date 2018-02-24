. The Argentinean has been struggling with a muscle injury of late but he is now ready to get back on track and help Juventus to reach their targets this season.The Old Lady is still in race to win the treble and Max Allegri hopes La Joya can play a key role in the upcoming games against Lazio, Atalanta and Tottenham.​Dybala has 17 goals and five assists in 29 appearances with Juventus so far this season and Manchester United are also being linked with welcoming the services of the talented Argentinean star.Real Madrid are monitoring the Argentinean striker but, according to Fichajes, the Merengues have not made any offer yet, nor they are preparing one for the summer.The La Liga giants will change a few members of their attacking department in the summer but Dybala is not regarded as a priority at the moment.