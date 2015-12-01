From Spain: Real Madrid pounce of AC Milan star
08 February at 18:45La Liga giants Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a big money move to sign AC Milan defender Alessio Romagnoli.
The 23-year-old central defender has become a key part of the rossoneri backline this season, especially after the arrival of Rino Gattuso. He has made 17 starts in the Serie A and is now forming a solid defensive pairing with summer signing Leonardo Bonucci, who struggled for form early on.
OK Diario suggests that with Raphael Varane failing to realise his true potential, Jesus Vallejo not being able to carry on from where he left off during his loan spell at Eintracht Frankfurt and Sergio Ramos aging, Florentino Perez will look at signing a top-quality centre-back in the summer.
He feels that Romagnoli is the man for him. He is just 23 and is already playing at a big club like Milan. His good form has now made Milan look like a better side defensively, but he won't cost cheap. Milan will accept anything less than 60-70 million euros for the Italian defender.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
