According to Spanish outlet Diario Gol , Real Madrid will make an audacious summer bid for Chelsea midfielder. Reports suggest that coach Zinedine Zidane is prepared to bring the former Barcelona man back to Spain in a move that would cause huge controversy.

The 29-year-old has failed to hold down a regular starting berth at Stamford Bridge under Antonio Conte and it’s believed that the club from the Spanish capital are set to throw him the most unlikely of lifelines.



The same report claims Los Blancos tried to sign Fabregas when he called time on his Arsenal career back in 2011 but the player chose to go back to Barcelona where he had spent his formative years. Zidane wants a new play-maker in his squad and sees the Spanish international as the perfect player to do this.



After winning the Premier League title in his first season at Stamford Bridge, Fabregas fell out of favour last season and the summer acquisition of Ngolo Kante has left a starting place at a premium.