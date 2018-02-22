From Spain: Real Madrid set sights on wantaway Spurs defender
01 April at 23:00According to the latest reports from Spanish portal Fichajes.com, Real Madrid have identified Tottenham Hotspur central defender Toby Alderweireld as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 29-year-old is determined to leave North London at the end of the season, having refused to entertain the idea of extending his contract which is set to expire in June 2019.
Indeed, Mauricio Pochettino has decided against playing him in recent weeks in order to maintain the team’s focus and avoid any potential distractions his presence may cause.
The likes of Barcelona, Liverpool, and Manchester United have all been linked with him over the course of the past few months, though it seems Los Blancos may have the upper hand.
President Florentino Pérez is willing to spend big this summer in order to land several top players as he looks to take his side back the summit of Spanish football, following what has been a very disappointing domestic campaign.
(Fichajes.com)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
