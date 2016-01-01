Marco Asensio. The portal also states that the 21-year-old has rejected those advances preferring to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu next term.

Spanish outlet Don Balon reports that Manchester United are one of three high-profile clubs that have made contact with Real Madrid striker. The portal also states that the 21-year-old has rejected those advances preferring to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu next term.



The youngster has been in superb form this season when called upon by coach Zinedine Zidane and intends to remain in the Spanish capital to fight for his place. In a further twist to the tale, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague believes that Asensio’s breakthrough means that Los Blancos will ultimately drop their interest in Chelsea play-maker Eden Hazard.

Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich are the other two clubs believed to have made a move for the player who seems happy to fight it out at the Spanish league leaders. Real Madrid also look on course to reach the Champions League Final in Cardiff having established a 3-0 first leg semi-final lead over city rivals Atletico.