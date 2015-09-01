According to reports in Spain, Real Madrid will finally get their hands on Spanish number one goalkeeper David De Gea this summer. Radio station Cadena ser have stated that the 26-year-old, who was so close to making the switch to the Bernabeu in 2015, will be returning to his city of birth ahead of next season.



In an interview with current Real number one Keylor Navas, the same radio station were told he would have no problems competing with the country’s top shot-stopper, explaining that; “"I can learn from him by watching him on TV! Also from Courtois, [Gianluigi] Buffon... from everyone. But I do not mind having to compete with whoever. They can help me to be better. I do not see any problem. Honestly, if another goalkeeper comes, I am not thinking about giving up. Whoever comes I will compete with and I will try to do my best.

"Furthermore, I can learn from the others as I am learning from Kiko, from Ruben [Yañez] and the goalkeeper from Castilla... because if I learn I will be better.”







Steve Mitchell @barafundler