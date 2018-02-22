Spanish media outlet, Don Balon, report that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid are battling it out for the Egyptian's signature. However, the same source also adds that Salah already has agreed to join Real Madrid, leaving Barcelona and Atletico Madrid empty-handed.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool would be willing to sell their superstar. Salah and co. are currently in the middle of Champions League, having beaten Manchester City by 3-0 in the first leg of the quarter-final. The second leg will for sure be an exciting one, with City being forced to play attacking football.