According to reports in Spain, the arrival of Brazilian midfielder Paulinho at Barcelona will signal the end forat the Cam Nou. Despite new boss Ernesto Valverde claiming otherwise, As (via Calciomercato.com) claims that the 25-year-old will bid farewell with clubs lining up to pay the £36.4M release clause that would trigger his departure.

Both Manchester United and Chelsea are known to be in the hunt with reports earlier in the week stating that the Red Devils had already agreed to meet Barca’s asking price. The Spanish international can play either in midfield or as a full-back and United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bring him to Old Trafford.



When called upon last term, Sergi played predominantly at the back for the Blaugrana but has demanded more game time this year. Paulinho’s signing this week has reportedly made up his mind that it’s time to leave and the Premier League is his primary choice on a new destination.