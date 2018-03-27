From Spain: Sevilla reignite interest in Real Madrid star
28 March at 16:00According to the latest reports from Catalan sports newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Sevilla are set to reignite their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente during this summer’s transfer window.
Los Rojiblancos tried their best to sign the 23-year-old last year, but could not find a breakthrough in negotiations with their Madrid counterparts. Indeed, Zinedine Zidane decided to keep the player at Santiago Bernabéu as back up for Brazil international Casemiro.
However, the Andalusian club will face competition from the likes of Real Sociedad and Eintracht Frankfurt as they look to lure the RM Castilla product away from his boyhood club.
Should one of the aforementioned clubs prove to be successful in their attempts to snap up Llorente, it is unlikely he will be the only youngster to depart the Spanish capital this off-season.
The likes of Achraf Hakimi, Jesús Vallejo, Borja Mayoral and Dani Ceballos will all sit down and discuss their futures with the club, with most of them likely to leave.
(Mundo Deportivo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
