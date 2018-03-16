From Spain: Tottenham boost as Lewandowski agrees terms with Real Madrid
16 March at 18:20Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski has agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, Mundo Deportivo reports.
According to the Catalan paper Arsenal, Psg and Chelsea were also interested in signing the Polish striker who, however, has agreed to join the Bavarians at the end of the season.
There is still no agreement between the two clubs but it is understood that the player’s agent Pini Zahavi will work to make Lewandowski’s Real Madrid move happen in the summer.
A possible transfer of Lewandowski in the Spanish capital would be good news for Tottenham as Spurs star Harry Kane is another striker included in Florentino’s shortlist.
Daniel Levy’s reluctance to sell the Englishman, however, has convinced chiefs of Real Madrid to make Lewandowski their summer transfer priority.
According to Mundo Deportivo Real Madrid would only sign one player between ‘Lewa’ and Harry Kane and at the moment the Bayern Munich star is the most likely to move to the Bernabeu at the end of the season.
