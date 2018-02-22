From Spain: Valencia owner agrees to sign Inter midfielder on permanent deal
28 March at 12:30According to the latest reports from online sports newspaper Superdeporte, Valencia owner Peter Lim will arrive in Spain within the next few weeks in order to discuss the club’s plans ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the Singaporean business magnate has already given his colleagues permission to complete the permanent signing of Geoffrey Kondogbia from Inter for a fee in the region of €25 million.
The Frenchman, who has also played for the likes of Sevilla and Monaco, has been in inspired form since switching San Siro for Mestalla last year. Los Che coach Marcelino has been full of praise for his work ethic and quality during their time together and it is clear that, for him, tying Kondogbia to the club long-term is vital.
Meanwhile, rumours continue to suggest that former Juventus striker Simone Zaza will be sold come the end of the season, so that the club can raise fresh funds to bolster their squad ahead of a return to the UEFA Champions League.
