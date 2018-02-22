From Spain: Valencia will listen to offers for former Juventus striker
13 March at 18:20According to the latest reports from Superdeporte, Valencia are open to the idea of selling former Juventus striker Simone Zaza as they look to raise at least €45 million ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Los Che are in a complex financial situation owing to years of mismanagement, so realistically they must sell before they can buy players. Considering the fact they hope to sign both Geoffrey Kondogbia and Gonçalo Guedes on permanent deals following their season-long loan spells, the Mestalla club must first look to offload some players.
VCF are also willing to listen to offers for former Benfica striker Rodrigo, with coach Marcelino keen to revamp his attacking options with a view to being competitive in both La Liga and the UEFA Champions League next season.
It remains to be seen how strong a squad Peter Lim and his board of directors will be able to put together prior to what has the potential to be one of the most exciting campaigns in the club’s recent history.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
