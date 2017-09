AC Milan are leading in their home game against Lazio. The rossoneri took the lead in the first half thanks to a goal of Ricardo Rodriguez from the spot. The Swiss International has netted his first goal in Serie A and this is a video of the goal taken directly from the stands of the San Siro. Y ou can follow the live coverage of the San Siro clash here , whilst this is the general live feed to follow all the Serie A games of the night.