From the stands: Ricardo Rodriguez goal gives AC Milan the lead
20 September at 21:30AC Milan are leading in their home game against Lazio. The rossoneri took the lead in the first half thanks to a goal of Ricardo Rodriguez from the spot. The Swiss International has netted his first goal in Serie A and this is a video of the goal taken directly from the stands of the San Siro. You can follow the live coverage of the San Siro clash here, whilst this is the general live feed to follow all the Serie A games of the night.
#Milan - Spal #Rodruguez #goal pic.twitter.com/NxhFbrbesG— Andrea PR Nicoli (@APRNicoli) September 20, 2017
