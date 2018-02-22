From Turkey: Roma interested in signing Man Utd target from Benfica
26 March at 15:10According to the latest reports from Turkish sports newspaper Fanatik, Roma sporting director Monchi has identified Brazilian playmaker Anderson Talisca as one of his prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
The 24-year-old is currently approaching the end of his two-year loan stay at Süper Lig giants Beşiktaş, though he remains contracted to reigning Liga NOS champions Benfica.
Indeed, according to Portuguese sports newspaper A Bola, the Istanbul side have made an offer worth €21 million (to be paid in six instalments) as they try to find a way of keeping him at the club long-term.
However, SLB president Luís Filipe Vieira believes he is worth considerably more than that and has therefore opened the door to negotiating with other teams who are interested in securing his services.
The Giallorossi are one of those, though they will face competition from Manchester United, whose manager José Mourinho has wanted the player since his second spell in charge of Chelsea.
(Fanatik)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
