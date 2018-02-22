From UK: Chelsea in pole position to prize Sarri from Napoli
28 April at 16:45According to the latest reports from the London Evening Standard, Chelsea have identified Napoli coach Maurizio Sarri as one of their preferred candidates to replace Antonio Conte, who is destined to leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season.
Indeed, Sarri’s future with the Partenopei is clouded in uncertainty at the moment, as it remains unclear whether he wants to commit his long-term future to the club. He is due to meet with president Aurelio De Laurentiis before the campaign ends to discuss the possibility of signing a new contract which would see his salary increased by a considerable amount.
If the Campania native is unable to agree terms of an improved deal with ADL, there is a good chance that he will be allowed to leave the Stadio San Paolo outfit in order to challenge himself elsewhere, with the likes of Arsenal, Monaco and The Blues seemingly interested in securing his services.
(London Evening Standard)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
