Juventus boss Allegri concerned by Arsenal management structure

According to the latest reports from Sky Sports News, Arsenal have identified Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri as their number one target in their pursuit of a long-term replacement for Arsène Wenger.



The 68-year-old Frenchman will leave The Gunners at the end of the season, leaving CEO Ivan Gazidis with the unenviable task of finding someone who has the credentials to mount a sustained challenge for the Premier League title in the coming years.



However, Allegri has expressed concern over the club’s management structure, which includes head of football relations Raul Sanllehi and head of recruitment Sven Mislintat. Indeed, he is believed to be worried about the fact that he would have significantly less authority over transfers than Wenger enjoyed throughout his reign.



It remains to be seen whether Gazidis and his boardroom colleagues can overcome this issue, with former Roma and Barcelona boss Luis Enrique also said to have some reservations about the way in which the club is run.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)