From UK: Man City ready big-money offer for Barcelona and Man Utd target
07 May at 11:00According to the latest reports from the Daily Mirror, Manchester City have identified Ajax central defender Matthijs de Ligt as one of their prime targets ahead of this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, The Citizens are ready to present an offer of around €55 million for the 18-year-old, who is considered to be among the brightest prospects in world football at the moment.
However, Pep Guardiola will face competition from former club Barcelona in his pursuit of the Leiderdorp native, as key figures within La Blaugrana’s hierarchy view him as an ideal long-term successor to Gerard Piqué.
Check out our gallery as we reveal which other players could arrive at the Etihad Stadium over the course of the next few months.
Matthijs de Ligt (18) ended his season in style with a decisive off and on the ball display. Fans saw several crosspasses and thís assist. Friendly reminder he is a centre-back from origin. pic.twitter.com/ZDjYHQ6lnJ— Sjors van Veen (@SjorsvanVeen) April 30, 2018
Pep Guardiola is ready to sanction a £50m move for Ajax centre-back Matthijs de Ligt (18), who is seen as the long-term successor to Vincent Kompany. [@MullockSMirror] pic.twitter.com/FywQ0yArs7— City Watch (@City_Watch) May 5, 2018
(Daily Mirror)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments