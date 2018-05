Mourinho has used his relationship with Chelsea player Mateja Kezman to help land Milinkovic-Savic. Kezman is his agent. #mufc [Sun] — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 5, 2018

According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Manchester United have agreed a deal with Lazio to sign Sergej Milinković-Savić ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Indeed, the Red Devils have offered a fee in the region of €90 million which has subsequently been accepted by Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito.Manager José Mourinho intends to deploy the 23-year-old Serbian alongside Nemanja Matić and Paul Pogba next season in a midfield trio which combines pace, physicality and technical ability.(The Sun)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)