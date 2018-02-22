From UK: Man Utd agree deal to sign Juventus and PSG target
06 May at 12:45According to the latest reports from British tabloid The Sun, Manchester United have agreed a deal with Lazio to sign Sergej Milinković-Savić ahead of this summer’s transfer window. Indeed, the Red Devils have offered a fee in the region of €90 million which has subsequently been accepted by Biancocelesti president Claudio Lotito.
Manager José Mourinho intends to deploy the 23-year-old Serbian alongside Nemanja Matić and Paul Pogba next season in a midfield trio which combines pace, physicality and technical ability.
EXCLUSIVE: Man Utd agree £80m deal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic | @mcgrathmike https://t.co/wYqOXr0Nh7 pic.twitter.com/C3n5yHGUVR— The Sun Football (@TheSunFootball) May 5, 2018
Mourinho has used his relationship with Chelsea player Mateja Kezman to help land Milinkovic-Savic. Kezman is his agent. #mufc [Sun]— United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 5, 2018
(The Sun)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
