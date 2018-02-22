From UK: Real Madrid to sacrifice Man Utd target in Lewandowski pursuit
21 April at 11:00According to the latest reports from Sky Sports News, Real Madrid are willing to spend big in order to sign Robert Lewandowski during this summer’s transfer window.
Indeed, the Polish striker has revealed to his Bayern Munich teammates that he intends to leave Bavaria at the end of the season in pursuit of a new challenge in La Liga.
Los Blancos president Florentino Pérez has made no secret of the fact he intends to revamp his team’s attacking options given how poorly Karim Benzema and Gareth Bale have played throughout the current campaign.
SSN believe that Pérez and his colleagues will try to raise enough money to sign the former Borussia Dortmund hitman by selling the aforementioned Welshman, who continues to attract interest from Premier League sides such as Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
