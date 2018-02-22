From UK: Spurs and Liverpool to go head to head for Napoli midfielder
07 May at 22:50Tottenham and Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Napoli midfield star Amadou Diawara. The Guinean midfielder has been struggling with game time so far this season as Maurizio Sarri has mostly played Jorginho in the position of regista.
The Italy International is also being linked with a move to the Premier League where both Manchester clubs are reported to be interested in welcoming his services.
Although Diawara was Napoli’s second choice in centre midfield this season, his talent and qualities are still much appreciated but inside and outside Serie A.
Liverpool and Tottenham will need midfield reinforcements in the summer given that both Mousa Dembélé and Emre Can are expected to leave their clubs at the end of the season.
Can is going to join Juventus as a free agent and an official announcement is expected after the Champions League final. Dembélé is also wanted by Juventus although AC Milan and Arsenal are also monitoring him.
Diawara could be the right player for Liverpool and Tottenham to fill their woes in the middle of the park.
