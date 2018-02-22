Departing Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to be offered the chance join Paris Saint-Germain - but as PRESIDENThttps://t.co/CgkMtvwb8O pic.twitter.com/3111cAYj8p — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) April 21, 2018

According to the latest reports from British tabloid the Daily Mirror, Paris Saint-Germain officials are weighing up the possibility of offering Arsène Wenger the chance to become president of Les Parisiens.The Ligue 1 giants want the Frenchman to run the club with former Borussia Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel, who is set to replace Unai Emery at the end of the season.PSG reportedly want to tap into Wenger’s extensive knowledge of football and its politics, as well as his considerable list of contacts within the game.(Daily Mirror)Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)