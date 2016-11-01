CM.com’s Luca Somma reports on a Rocky Balboa style training for football teams. With gloves and sparring partners but no gym and no ring, since in the background there is always a field of green grass. Among the interesting and odd summer training workouts, from Zeman having his players run stairs to Milan having players sparring in the boxing fashion. The Rossoneri have become the protagonist of this fighter training.

Of note is new arrival Leo Bonucci, who has gone too far into the party by launching a challenge to Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor via social media. It’s all fun and games for the Milan player, but new training styles are not a novelty to see on football fields. Especially in the summer, when there is some extra time to prepare players on all areas, from the physical to the psychological. New photos have been surfacing on the internet of Bonucci and Kessie fitted in their boxing gloves.