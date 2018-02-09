Frustration continues to pile on Man Utd and Spurs target
09 February at 14:15A report from Marca suggests that there is frustration surrounding Andre Gomes at Barcelona and there is a need to offload the midfielder soon enough.
The 24-year-old Portuguese midfielder was acquired from Valencia by Luis Enrique two summers ago and despite it being a season and a half now, Gomes has failed to impress for the Catalans. His performance against Valencia in the 2nd leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final yesterday has piled on further frustration.
The performance yesterday has been described as 'garbage' by Marca and it is felt that he has failed to live upto his hype, especially because a fee of 50 million euros was shelled out on him. It states that the best game the midfielder has had in his career was against Alaves last season when he played as a full-back.
It also states that there were instances in the clash at Mestalla yesterday when it seemed as if Barcelona players weren't willing to pass the ball to Andre Gomes.
With Juventus and Tottenham heavily linked with the former Benfica man, it is felt that time couldn't be right for Barcelona to get rid of Gomes next summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
