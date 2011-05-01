What a turnaround!

​Chelsea earned a last-gasp win over Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium with a Marcos Alonso brace.

The Spaniard earned Chelsea the lead with two minutes to go at the Northwest London venue, having opened the scoring in the first half with a powerful free kick.

Tottenham's advantage in shots (18 to 10) looked to be telling on 82 minutes however, with Michy Batshuayi turning the ball into his own net to gift Spurs the leveller.

And yet Alonso popped up again to score, though not without some help from Hugo Lloris, who is widely considered to be one of the best goalkeepers in the league.

Served by Pedro, the former Fiorentina man snapped off a shot from outside the shot, but it was expected that the French No.1 would easily repulse it. Instead, it spilled off his gloves, gifting the blues a huge three points.

​Threatened by potential signings all summer, Alonso was believed to be one for the bench, while Chelsea themselves lost in shocking fashion to Burnley at home last week.