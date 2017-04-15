Un post condiviso da Super]Kralj[tata]BroZ (@marcelo_brozovic) in data: 15 Apr 2017 alle ore 12:17 PDT

Inter fans are furious with their midfielderafter that the Croat posted a picture in his Instagram account shortly after Inter’s 2-2 draw in the Milan derby against AC Milan yesterday. Inter wasted a two-goal lead in the second half with AC Milan that managed to score a late equalizer with Christian Zapata.Inter fans were of course not happy for the result and Brozovic rubbed salt into their wounds by posting a picture of him and some of his friends while relaxing in the roof top swimming pool of the player’s house in Milan.​Comments o, most of them tell Brozovic to leave the club as soon as possible, somebody else suggests him to move to Manchester United as he does not deserve to wear the Inter shirt.​Brozovic has been delivering some highly disappointing performance for Inter over the last few months and tAt this stage the player’s summer departure looks as close as ever with Manchester Untied still interested in signing the 25-year-old.