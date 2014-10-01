Furious Inter starlet walks off the bench minutes before final whistle as an act of protest

Inter starlet Gabriel Barbosa was furious at his manager Stefano Vecchi yesterday night as the Italian tactician failed to play him in Inter’s 3-1 win over Lazio. Gabriel Barbosa, commonly known as Gabigol joined Inter for € 30 million last summer and expectations were high on the Brazilian when he moved to the San Siro from Sao Paulo.



The Brazilian starlet, however, has only played nine games in Serie A this season and his manager met Inter representatives a few weeks ago to discuss the striker’s future.

Gabigol is expected to leave Inter on loan at the end of the season.



At the end of the game, Inter boss Vecchi demanded the club to take action against the striker.



“Perhaps the expectations were a bit too high from the fans, the club and media for Gabigol. It’s not exclusively the fault of the Coach. He has good qualities and must put those to work for the team.”



“I am sure the club will take action, just as it already has done against some players behind the scenes. I think for next season we need to sort out the little things first, as this opportunity has arisen to fix those issues during this difficult time”, the Italian told Premium Sport.

