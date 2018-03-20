Future Barcelona signing urges Iniesta not to leave the Nou Camp
20 March at 18:55Future Barcelona signing Arthur has urged Inista not to end his Barcelona career at the end of the season. The Spaniard suggested this could be his last season at the Nou Camp and that would prevent Arthur from playing alongside the legendary midfielder.
“Iniesta is an idol for me, I am only at the beginning of my career, we are different kind of footballers. Iniesta is one of the Gods of football”, the Brazilian starlet told Globo.
“I still need to improve to play the best football I can, let’s see what happens in the future, if everything runs smooth and if I settle in well in the city and with my teammates. I want to have an incredible career and Iniesta is one of the footballers I admire the most. It would be great to reach a similar level.”
“I’d love to play with Iniesta at Barcelona, I’d like him to stay because it’s impossible to find another footballer with his same qualities.”
