Future of Real Madrid star thrown into doubt wit Juve, Inter, Chelsea and Man Utd interested
27 April at 10:41The future of James Rodriguez at Real Madrid is up in the air. The Colombian has only started seven LaLiga games and four Champions League clashes this season and the possible contract extension of Isco could mean the talented attacking midfielder could leave the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.
According to several reports in Spain, the player is open to sign a contract extension with his club but only if Isco leaves the Bernabeu at the end of the season. The Spaniard, however, seems close to signing a contract extension with the Merengues and that would push James out of the Bernabeu.
No secret Inter want to sign the Colombian with Suning that has made him one of the nerazzurri summer transfer priorities. Inter also tried to sign James last summer but the player opted to stay at Real Madrid.
Juventus are also interested in signing the Colombian who will soon receive his Spanish passport, becoming an EU player and making a possible transfer somewhere else in Europe much easier.
James’ new passport won’t make a big difference for both Chelsea and Manchester United given that both clubs could face consequences of Brexit but both the Blues and the Red Devils are keeping a close eye on the former AS Monaco star and are credible contenders for the signing of the 25-year-old.
