Future Real Madrid star dreams of making World Cup squad
21 February at 19:00During an interview with Globo, Brazilian sensation Vinícius Júnior admitted he dreams of making the 2018 World Cup squad ahead of his move to Real Madrid in the summer.
The teenage Flamengo forward, who has agreed a €45 million deal to join Los Blancos in July, has been discussing what the future might hold for him with former Barcelona star Ronaldinho. Here is what he had to say:
“I dream of going to the World Cup. Recently I spoke with Ronaldinho and he told me that they always take a young player. He told me to always remain focused so that, if the opportunity presents itself, I would be prepared. I keep this in my thoughts, you know, because he is Ronaldinho.
“I have always admired him a lot. He is an idol to all of us who love football. I have the dream of one day wearing the Brazil shirt. I don’t know whether that will be this year or next, but I am evolving every day with Flamengo so that I can reach the moment when I can represent Brazil.
“Physical contact is part of this game. You get hit. Defenders must play too. But I am not bothered by this. I always try to get out of the way of my adversary’s body so I don’t get all bruised up. Real Madrid? No, I don’t speak with anyone from the club. The ones who send me messages are Marcelo and Casemiro. Mostly to congratulate me and tell me how things are over there.
“I am a huge fan of Neymar, but I am rooting for Real Madrid. I am a fan of Marcelo and of everyone who has always been helping me off the field and giving me advice. I am always rooting for them.
“Flamengo? I am very calm. The coach has already told us that we are a group. We are not just 11. Sadly, only 11 can be on the field, and any one of the players has the ability to play and decide the match. That has happened to me in previous matches. I just want to grow every day and help Flamengo win. Flamengo have stuck by me since I was 10. They know when is the right time to play me. I am here to help them and to grow with each moment.”
(Globo)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
