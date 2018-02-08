Former Inter striker Gabriel Barbosa or “Gabigol” as he is more commonly known has been speaking about his time at the San Siro.



In an interview with UOL Esport, the player, who is now back at the club where he started his career, Santos, revealed that although his time in Europe was one he will probably like to forget, he has no regrets.

The 21-year-old explained that; “I was proud to play for a club like Inter as they have a great tradition. I have no regrets whatsoever, about having chosen the Nerazzurri and the same applies to Benfica (who he was loaned out to from Inter) who are also a great club.”



Currently back on-loan at Santos, Gabigol added that; “Santos has always been the club of my heart and now I would like to stay here for a long time, even if you can never rule out a move to a rival.”