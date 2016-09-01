Gabigol agrees to leave Inter, but...

Calciomercato.com has learned that Inter's Brazilian attacker Gabigol, who is currently out on loan with reigning Portuguese champions Benfica, has agreed to return back to Brazilian club Santos whom he left in the summer of 2016 to sign for the Nerazzurri in a deal worth over €30 million.



Santos newly elected President Peres has decided to do everything to gift the club's fans a late Christmas gift when the transfer window opens in January. Peres has given the green light to his collaborators to try to bring back Gabriel Barbosa to the club where he enjoyed so much success he was given the nickname Gabigol.



Calciomercato.com have learned that over the next few days Gabigol will return to Inter and interrupt his stay with Benfica and the player's entoruage are expecting the green light from Inter's directors to begin negotiations with Santos regarding a return on loan.



Inter want to sell him to recouperate at least a little bit of the hefty transfer fee they paid for him but they are also mindful of the player's wish to return home to restart his stagnated career.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)