A few weeks after arriving back at Santos on-loan from Inter, Brazilian striker Gabigol has been reflecting on his troubled time in Italy.



The 21-year-old, who arrived to great fanfare in the summer of 2016, quickly found his stay at the San Siro turning into a nightmare making only 10 appearances for the Nerazzurri mainly as a substitute and scoring just one Serie A goal.



Speaking to Premium Sport, Gabigol said that home was: “A new beginning” for him, before adding that: “Maybe that’s not the correct term, more like to be happy again of being able to play.



This is the important thing for every player and I didn’t get the chance at my previous clubs, I was always overlooked.”

He continued by stating that; “When I arrived at Inter the coach (Frank de Boer) told me that I would get a chance in the starting XI but with so many managerial changes, it never happened.



The club was going through a troubled period and wanted more experienced players and this I understand. But they never gave me a run in the team to prove my abilities.”



Gabigol spent the first half of the current campaign on-loan at Benfica where he also cut a frustrated figure on the bench. He has a contract at Inter until December 2018.