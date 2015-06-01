Just days after his loan deal to Benfica, Gabigol speaks of his move. After earlier in the summer confirming that he wanted to stay and fight for his spot at Inter, the Brazilian takes a moment to reconfigure his thoughts and focus on his new adventure in Portugal. "I'm at Benfica, the best club at the moment. Inter is the past and now I hope to help my teammates win. The competition here is motivating me. I prefer to demonstrate my quality on the field, working hard every day.”

Gabigol continues, “If Benfica chose me it is because they think I'm very good and I want to prove it. Benfica is a great club that does not need presentations, I do not know what went wrong with the Nerazzurri, but I guarantee that I have been busy every day and I was always ready. Then I did not play... Nerazzurri fans? thank them for all the love they have given me, and I also thank Inter for the opportunity they gave."