Gabriel Jesus has a visa problem
Gabriel Jesus has run into some problems that go beyond his injury.
A star upon his arrival at the Etihad last season, the Manchester City attacker looked ready to displace Sergio Aguero… until a brutal ACL injury struck.
Now, UOL Esporte write (via 101greatgoals) that he is even struggling to keep his entourage in the UK, as they were denied re-entry into the country when it emerged that they had overstayed their original visas.
Felipe de Jesus, Higor Braga and Fábio Lúcio have been with the young sensation since his arrival in the UK, but upon landing at Heathrow they were not allowed to pass customs, and asked to either fight their case in Britain or return to Brazil. They went for the second option.
This has led Jesus to ask City for help, and to claim that he is lonely.
“It was hard because you have to train alone, exercise alone and do everything alone with the physio so it isn’t great,” he told the Citizens’ website.
“It’s actually hard because you feel a bit solitary but on the other hand, it tests your willpower and determination so you can overcome the situation and come back even stronger.”
