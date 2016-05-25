The news is in: Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has sustained a fractured foot, and could miss 2-3 months.

The Brazilian star was hooked fifteen minutes into last night’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth at Dean Court, which the Citizens have today confirmed was due to a fractured metatarsal, as the club confirmed in an update below.

The 19-year-old had been instrumental in his short career at the Etihad, scoring three goals in as many games and providing an assist. This was enough to warrant being started ahead of Sergio Aguero against both Swansea and Bournemouth.

The Brazilian cost City €32 million to nab him from Palmeiras, and from competition from all over Europe, including Barcelona, Juventus and Inter.

This changes everything for Aguero, who is now set to resume starting duties. He’d been linked with a move away from the Etihad

The Argentine didn’t feel appreciated by Coach Pep Guardiola, who needed more of a runner (like Jesus) to toil in his system.