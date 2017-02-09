Alô mãe Amo a senhora #donavera #alômãe #jardimperi Una foto pubblicata da Gabriel Jesus Oficial (@dejesusoficial) in data: 9 Feb 2017 alle ore 15:57 PST

Manchester City stars are literally crazy for their new star Gabriel Jesus who moved to the club in January and has had a stunning impact on his new club having scored three goals and registered one assist in his first two games as a starter at the club.The Brazilian proved to be not bothered about pressure of playing for a big club like Manchester City.Gabriel Jesus has been celebrating his first goals in England with a phone gesture held to his ear. Rumours on social media had been suggesting that his celebration was dedicated to his ex girlfriend who begun to text him back once he moved to England.The Brazilian, however, has revealed the real meaning behind his celebration and that has nothing to do with his ex girlfriend.In an Instagram post, the Brazilian has posted a picture of one of his celebrations captioned: ‘Hello Mum, I love you!”