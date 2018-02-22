Gabriel Paletta: 'Suning convinced me to join them...'

AC Milan started off this past season very slowly but they have been much stronger under new coach Rino Gattuso. Ex-Milan defender Gabriel Paletta left the rossoneri during this past January transfer window as he spoke to the press about his recent move to Jiangsu Suning, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Jiangsu? When I received their offer, I knew that this was a great opportunity for me and my family. Chinese football has grown a lot over the past few seasons and Suning's long-term project caught my attention. Suning? Yes as I said, they convinced me right away. I felt comfortable with them and they have a lot of faith in me. I think I made the right decision going forward...".



Paletta had only appeared in a few games at the start of the season for AC Milan as he is now set to be used in a much heavier way for his new club Jiangsu.