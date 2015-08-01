Gabriel Paulista: Former Arsenal defender reveals Luis Suarez insults

Former Arsenal and current Valencia defender Gabriel Paulista has opened up about the insults that Luis Suarez threw at him during the club's recent game against Barcelona.



Valencia had traveled to the Nou Camp yesterday to lock horns with the Catalans in the 1st leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final between the two clubs. It was Suarez himself who scored the goal that proved to be the difference as he found the back of the net in the 67th minute.



Paulista, who has previously played for Arsenal and joined Valencia this past summer itself, told Marca about how Suarez insulted him the semi-final game at the Nou Camp yesterday. He said: "These are things that do happen on the field."



"He told me that I am a cagon and I told that he was a good player. But he told me that he is the best number nine in the world."



"This stays on the pitch and then we forget it. And that's it,"said the Brazilian.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)