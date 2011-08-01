Galatasaray are inching closer to signing a Barcelona star, the latest
03 September at 22:37Galatasaray are seemingly pretty optimistic that they will be able to close a deal soon for FC Barcelona's Arda Turan. According to Mundo Deportivo (via FootMercato), Barcelona are pretty sure that Turan will complete a move back to Turkey in the coming days. Let's not forget that the transfer window is still open in Turkey as it will close on September 8th 2017. Turan's current deal with Barcelona expires in 2020 as the Turkish international will likely join Galatasaray on a loan deal. The Catalan club will be hoping that he refinds his form as they will then be able to sell him for a much higher price next summer.
Turan appeared in 30 games last season for Barcelona as he scored 13 goals in all competitions for the Catalan side. It has been a very turbulant transfer window for FC Barcelona as they lost Neymar and failed to acquire Liverpool's Coutinho. They were still able to acquire Ousmane Dembele as well as Nelson Semedo amongst others...
