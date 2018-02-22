Galatasaray join race to sign former Fiorentina, Inter and Roma target
04 May at 21:10According to the latest reports from German tabloid Bild, Galatasaray are one of several clubs interested in signing Celta Vigo winger Emre Mor during this summer’s transfer window.
The 20-year-old will not play for the Spanish side again after having a bust-up with coach Juan Carlos Unzué on Tuesday, resulting in him being sent home from training for the second time in a month.
Indeed, the Turkish internationalist was close to joining Inter last summer before the deal fell through for reasons which, to this day, remain unknown. He did eventually leave Borussia Dortmund, but has endured a tough season in La Liga and stands accused of not working hard enough for his team.
Gala are closing in on their first Turkish Süper Lig title since 2015, hence they are already preparing to improve their squad ahead of a return to the UEFA Champions League. Key figures within the club view Mor as an ideal addition to Fatih Terim’s squad.
(Bild)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
