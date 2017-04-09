Fabio Coentrao to Istanbul this summer. The 29-year-old Portuguese international has barely figured for the Spanish club this season and a departure at the end of the campaign looks inevitable.

Reports from Spanish journal As claim that Turkish giants Galatasaray are looking to bring Real Madrid full-backto Istanbul this summer. The 29-year-old Portuguese international has barely figured for the Spanish club this season and a departure at the end of the campaign looks inevitable.

Galatasaray will look to off-load current left-back Lionel Carole and coach Igor Tudor is keen for Coentrao to be the man to replace him. It’s understood in Turkey that the former will be sold for around €6M and this will subsequently be invested in the Portuguese defender. The club have also not ruled out a possible loan move with Tudor being an old friend of Los Blancos coach Zinedine Zidane.



There may also be another Portuguese arrival from the Santiago Bernabeu with the scorer of Real’s goal in their 1-1 draw against city rivals Atletico on Saturday, Pepe, also on the radar of Gala. His arrival however could be more difficult with Chinese super-league clubs reportedly ready to offer the 33-year-old a lucrative deal to head to the Far-East in the summer.