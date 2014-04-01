It has been an interested summer market for Juventus, as the departure of Dani Alves changed some of the Bianconeri directors’ strategies. In addition, the constant rumors of an Alex Sandro exit to Chelsea forced the Old Lady to hold on to alternatives to the Brazilian on the left side of defense. The player most suited to that role is Kwadwo Asamoah, the experienced ex Udinese midfielder who had deputised in that position before the arrivals of both Patrice Evra and Alex Sandro. In fact, Asamoah was one of Antonio Conte’s regulars during his time in charge of Juve.

When the summer market produced no departure for Alex Sandro, it was thought that Juve would be willing to allow Asamoah to move on to a club that could offer more regularity and playing time. The hottest of those trails led to Turkey, where Galatasaray were expected to have come to terms with the player, but not with Juve. On the situation Gala sports director, Dursun Ozbek, discusses the market deal with Juventus for midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, confirming how the Bianconeri refused to allow the player to leave during the summer, but meanwhile confirming that he remains a goal for January.

"We tried to take Asamoah until the end, but Juventus did not want to give him up. We are already thinking about him for the next market window."