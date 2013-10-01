Jackson Martinez could be heading back to Europe this summer with reports in Turkish publication

Colombian marksmancould be heading back to Europe this summer with reports in Turkish publication Hurriyet (via A Bola) claiming that he is closing in on a move to Galatasaray. The 30-year-old former FC Porto and Atletico Madrid star headed out to the Far-East last summer joining the cash rich Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande.

His time at the club has been far from happy however and these latest reports suggest he will be making a swift return to European football next season. The club from Istanbul see him as the perfect replacement for German frontman Lukas Podolski, who will be heading to Japan at the end of the season to join Vissel Kobe.



It’s understood that Galatasaray could bring Martinez in on an initial loan-deal with a view to a permanent agreement being discussed at the end of next season. The Turkish side has also not ruled out the possibility of buying the player outright ahead of the new campaign.