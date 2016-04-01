Reports from Turkey suggest that Galatasaray will use the money collected from the sale of Lucas Podolski to bring Aleix Vidal from Barcelona to Istanbul.



German international Podolski is closing in on a move to China with Guangzhou Evergrande in a deal reported to be worth €20 million. Vidal on the other hand, is out of favour at the Camp Nou and will search for pastures new in January. The 27-year-old right-back has failed to get regular first-team football under coach Luis Enrique but despite declaring his desire to stay in Catalunya, an exit now looks imminent.



Podolski on the other hand, has scored 16 goals in 39 appearances for the Turkish giants but the lure of a huge salary in China looks set to make him the latest big name player to join the ever expanding Super-League. The German international has been capped 129 times by his country scoring 48 goals.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler