Liverpool midfielderwill be out of contract at Anfield this summer and according to Fotomac , the club he was most likely to join may have decided to look elsewhere.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have been heavily linked with a move for the 30-year-old Brazilian but the journal claims that the club are baulking at the player’s salary demands. Lucas is reported to be earning £3M-a-season on Merseyside and wants that salary matched at any potential new employer. It’s also understood that the player wants a £1.5M signing on fee and that he wants everything paid in British pounds sterling rather than Turkish Lira.



Having made 29 appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp’s side this season, a summer move now looks inevitable. Italian side Inter have been long time admirers but once again, could be put off by the personal terms demanded by the player who has been at Anfield for ten years