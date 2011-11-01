Galeone shock: 'Allegri's Juve cycle is finished. I see him in the EPL'

Giovanni Galeone, Massimiliano Allgeri's mentor, said that he believed that Allegri's time with Juve was finished in an interview with Radio Sportiva: "Allegri's cycle with Juve is finished. I hope he eventually moves to the EPL but first he needs to win another Scudetto".



" According to me, I believe that he has done his time in Turin. Arsenal might be a good destination for him as he would come in to replace Wenger. Arsenal haven't won in some time now so it could be an interesting challenge for him. Liverpool or Tottenham ? Yes, they would be two other great destinations for him. Conte? He can follow in Conte's footsteps but also Ranieri and Di Matteo have done terrific jobs with EPL clubs too. National team? Never say never ...".



Allegri's Juve lost to Milan recently in Doha as Berlusconi's club won the Italian Supercup. Juventus are currently first in the Italian Serie A standings and are looking to win a 6th consecutive title.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)