Gallery: a striking similarity between Juventus and Spurs
11 February at 21:40While Tottenham Hotspur may not have won anywhere near as many trophies as Juventus over the course of their history, there is one way in which the North Londoners resemble their UEFA Champions League last 16 opponents: both clubs have a habit of selling their best players for significant transfer fees.
Indeed, two of the most expensive transactions in the history of football have involved the aforementioned clubs selling their top assets: Gareth Bale and Paul Pogba. Their policy is that top players can be sold if and when the right offer arrives.
You can recall which other players have been sold for top dollar by checking out our gallery ahead of Tuesday evening’s encounter at the Allianz Stadium.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments