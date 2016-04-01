Antonio Conte is the most successful Italian Coach in Premier League action, at least in terms of win percentage.

Though Roberto di Matteo is, so far, the only Italian to have won a Champions League with an English side (2012), he is only sixth in win percentage, winning just under 40%.

Conte has even overtaken Carlo Ancelotti, who won a Premier League title with Chelsea in 2010 before collapsing in his second season, prompting Roman Abramovich to let him go and look for another option.

Tuttosport published an interesting graph today listing the most successful Italian Coaches in England. Chelsea have been responsible for most of the top names in the list, with Claudio Ranieri, Gianluca Vialli and Roberto Di Matteo also on the list.

Former player Gianfranco Zola - former Coach of West Ham - is also there.