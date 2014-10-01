Gallery: Casting Barcelona’s next central midfielder

Barcelona have been linked with a raft of new players ahead of the January transfer window, and it is evident that a midfielder tops their list of priorities. Philippe Coutinho remains their number one target, but the club would also like to sign a youngster who they can mold within their own style of play.



Grêmio volante Arthur is under consideration, as is Leon Goretzka whose contract with Bundesliga side Schalke expires next summer. Meanwhile, Lyon duo Houssem Aouar and Nabil Fekir are on Robert Fernández’s radar, with the Blaugrana also following Kai Havertz who continues to impress for Bayer Leverkusen.



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)